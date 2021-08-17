Lebanon vs. Springboro football canceled due to COVID

The Ohio Department of Health states that quarantine is not necessary for fully vaccinated students after a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Springboro Schools said it is looking for an opponent to fill in for Friday.

Due to a Covid situation at Lebanon, Friday night's Varsity football game and Saturday's JV game have been cancelled. As of now, the Freshman game will be played as scheduled.

We are actively looking for an opponent to fill in this Friday. More info to come.. — Springboro Panthers (@Boro_Panthers) August 16, 2021

The Lebanon athletics department released the following statement:

“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2021 season this Friday. Our heart goes out first and foremost to all of the Lebanon and Springboro student-athletes who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to perform. They have done so well following protocols, but as we are finding out firsthand, playing football during this time continues to be a fragile situation.”