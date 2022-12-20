Leidos wins $334M AFRL hypersonic air vehicle contract

The new system will use a scramjet engine to generate thrust, propelling the vehicle across long distances at speeds greater than Mach 5, Leidos said.

The company is expected to design and develop a large-class version that surpasses current air-breathing systems in range and payload capacity, using digital engineering.

“The team assembled by Leidos marries exceptional experience with innovation,” said Mayhem program manager Ryan Leo. “We’re working with the nation’s top solution providers in hypersonic vehicle and propulsion technologies. We’re proud to contribute to this important national security mission.”

Leidos has offices at Pentagon Boulevard in Beavercreek.

Leidos has no immediate staffing needs in the Dayton area, said Mackenzie Hicks, a spokeswoman for Dynetics Inc., a Leidos company.

“However, we do look to have future opportunities to expand our support team that works closely with AFRL in the Dayton area,” Hicks told the Dayton Daily News.

Members of the Leidos leadership team for the Mayhem program are in Dayton, Hicks added. “They will be the ones looking into staffing needs in the area as the program gets ramped up.”