Let the chucking commence: AFLCMC hosts ‘pumpkin chuck’ Oct. 15

Ready to witness the annual chucking of pumpkins?
If so, you’re in luck. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s 17th Annual Pumpkin Chuck event will be 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
Spectators can enter through the Spinning Road Gate at 5901 Airway Road Riverside, near the museum area flightline.
Sponsored by the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate, this is a family event aimed to foster interest in the STEM fields. Registered teams will use one of three different classes of machines to launch pumpkins, competing for both accuracy and distance, AFLCMC said in an announcement.
“There will even be a human-powered (Class C) launcher provided and available for public use,” the center promised.
STEM activities, food trucks, and more will be at this event that is free and open to the public.
About the Author
All Rights Reserved.