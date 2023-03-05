Letter from the Publisher: Changes to Saturday newspaper begin May 6

We understand that many of our readers enjoy the printed newspaper, and we will continue to print six days a week. However, if you are currently only reading the printed newspaper, there is no better time than now to get connected to our digital offerings.

All subscriptions include access to every digital product we create: ePapers, websites, newsletters and more. The digital newspaper is always available and always up to date. Visit the ePaper, website, or sign up for our email newsletters, which deliver timely updates straight from our newsroom.

We’re dedicated to serving all our readers as digital tools become more integral to every part of our lives—from shopping and healthcare to staying in touch with loved ones.

Strong and thriving local journalism is vital to our communities and our democracy. We remain committed to bringing you the stories you can’t find anywhere else and in-depth investigative reporting that no other media outlet provides.

We’re grateful you’re on this journey with us. We have been the source of trusted local news for 125 years, and our mission is to keep serving the region long into the future.

Suzanne Klopfenstein is the Dayton Daily News Publisher.