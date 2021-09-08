Libraries offering free, at-home COVID tests as demand spikes

“From March through July, we distributed the initial 2,000 we received from ODH,” said Deputy Director Elizabeth Cusack. “We began replenishing weekly beginning Aug. 3, which was near the time the public became aware of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. We gave out 6,500 through August.”

Since Sept. 1, Greene County libraries have gone through their supply of 3,000 tests and ordered another round of the same number.

“We have approximately 1,000 on hand between our seven locations,” Cusack said. “We estimate they’ll last another day at the most.”

The library offers curbside pickup of tests to anyone for any reason, and does not require documentation.

“As the Delta variant spreads across the state and our students and teachers head back to school, there has been renewed interest in testing for COVID-19,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. “These tests – and Ohio’s amazing network of public libraries – make it easier than ever for Ohioans to get tested and to ensure that we are limiting the spread of the Delta variant.”

In order to get an at-home COVID test, park in a curbside pickup spot at any branch of the Greene County library, stay in the car, and give them a call. A library staff member will place a test on the hood of the car. Once home, individuals who want to get tested should create an account using the NAVICA mobile app or at www.mynavica.abbott. Go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session with a telehealth provider.