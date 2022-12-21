Lieberman elected 2023 President of Board of County Commissioners

Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman will serve as President of the Board of County Commissioners in 2023 after she was elected by fellow commissioners Judy Dodge and Carolyn Rice on Tuesday.
In a release, Lieberman said that her priorities include improving outcomes for returning citizens, creating new jobs and training opportunities, universal preschool in improving infant vitality.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to use my experience and continued commitment to the citizens of Montgomery County to improve our community,” she said. “The County aims to expand on our achievements and initiatives. We celebrate our successes but know there is more work to do, and I am walking into 2023 ready to tackle these issues with optimism, drive and compassion.”
Lieberman is also the Chief Elected Official for the Greater Ohio Workforce Board, which provides job training and recruitment services in 43 counties. She is a graduate of the University of Dayton School of Law and has worked for the Legal Aid Society of Dayton, as Director of Real Estate and Chief Deputy Auditor in the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office and as a City of Clayton Council member.
