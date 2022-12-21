Lieberman elected 2023 President of Board of County Commissioners

In a release, Lieberman said that her priorities include improving outcomes for returning citizens, creating new jobs and training opportunities, universal preschool in improving infant vitality.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to use my experience and continued commitment to the citizens of Montgomery County to improve our community,” she said. “The County aims to expand on our achievements and initiatives. We celebrate our successes but know there is more work to do, and I am walking into 2023 ready to tackle these issues with optimism, drive and compassion.”