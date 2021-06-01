LISTEN: 6 local protestors on achieving racial equity

In the latest episode of the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast, people who took to the streets in cities across the Dayton region one year ago say a long journey remains for our community and our country to achieve racial equity.
After the murder of George Floyd — a Black man killed on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — protests were held in Dayton and at least 30 communities across our region over several weeks last summer.
Last June, the Dayton Daily News asked protesters why they were protesting and what changes they wanted to see. A year later, the newspaper interviewed those people again and asked how much progress they believe has been made and what they still see that needs to be done.
Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.
Click the purple play button below to listen to the episode
Answers varied. Some are encouraged by honest conversations about race happening locally and area officials’ ongoing attempts at law enforcement reform. Others said local leaders have not gone nearly far enough to reimagine our institutions, particularly the law enforcement and criminal justice systems. All six of them said there is still work left to do.
Listen to all previous episodes here