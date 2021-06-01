LISTEN: 6 local protestors on achieving racial equity

After the murder of George Floyd — a Black man killed on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin — protests were held in Dayton and at least 30 communities across our region over several weeks last summer.

Last June, the Dayton Daily News asked protesters why they were protesting and what changes they wanted to see. A year later, the newspaper interviewed those people again and asked how much progress they believe has been made and what they still see that needs to be done.