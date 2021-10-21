Listen to the human toll of COVID-19 in new DDN podcast episode

The latest episode of the Dayton Daily News Path Forward podcast tells the story of a 37-year-old father of five who died from COVID-19 in August.
While people under the age of 50 still make up a minority of serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19, more died in this wave driven by delta than at any other time since the pandemic began. In this episode, reporter Jordan Laird spoke with area hospital workers caring for these patients and a family who lost their 37-year-old patriarch to COVID-19 in August.
Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.
You can read about Willie Edwards’ battle with COVID-19 here.
