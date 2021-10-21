dayton-daily-news logo
Listen to the human toll of COVID-19 in new DDN podcast episode

Ira Butler holds-up a blanket of remembrance of her late fiance, Willie Edwards. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Ira Butler holds-up a blanket of remembrance of her late fiance, Willie Edwards. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Jordan Laird
25 minutes ago

The latest episode of the Dayton Daily News Path Forward podcast tells the story of a 37-year-old father of five who died from COVID-19 in August.

While people under the age of 50 still make up a minority of serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19, more died in this wave driven by delta than at any other time since the pandemic began. In this episode, reporter Jordan Laird spoke with area hospital workers caring for these patients and a family who lost their 37-year-old patriarch to COVID-19 in August.

Listen to the new episode below or wherever you get your podcasts.

Will Edwards (center) enjoyed family outings. Here he is in Gatlinburg for the Fourth of July with (left to right) Kayla Edwards holding family dog Laney, D'Angelo Jacko, Ira butler holding Willie Edwards Jr., Anira Jacko and Liam Edwards is in the stroller. Submitted photo.
Will Edwards (center) enjoyed family outings. Here he is in Gatlinburg for the Fourth of July with (left to right) Kayla Edwards holding family dog Laney, D'Angelo Jacko, Ira butler holding Willie Edwards Jr., Anira Jacko and Liam Edwards is in the stroller. Submitted photo.

You can read about Willie Edwards’ battle with COVID-19 here.

The Dayton Daily News Path Forward project investigates the most pressing issues in our community. Listen to the Dayton Daily News The Path Forward podcast for more stories like this.

