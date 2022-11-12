Little Free Library celebrates son’s life

“We planted the tree and have a memorial brick at the school. There’s a Justin McCurdy Scholarship through The Dayton Foundation. The idea came out of trying to do something different and to do something in Justin’s memory,” Joe said.

The Justin McCurdy Scholarship is for graduating seniors from the cities of Springboro, Centerville or Clearcreek Township. Applicants must have a 3.0 GPA, be accepted to a four-year college or university and have participated in high school or club sports. Anyone interested in applying can do so at The Dayton Foundation’s website.

The Coffman YMCA hosted a grand opening celebration for the Little Free Library on Aug. 26. The celebration included family, friends from the neighborhood and workers from the YMCA. Joe said that the ceremony was great and that people at the YMCA have been pivotal in getting the library up and running.

“We said a few words. My wife and I put books in it. We had pictures and balloons. We even put a ribbon on the outside of it and had a ribbon-cutting ceremony. They have been so generous at the Y. This really does build community,” he said.

Joe said there is a lot of foot traffic by the YMCA, so the library has been put to great use. He said while the library is dedicated to his son, the idea of getting people to start reading again is another positive outcome.

“It helps with the grief a little bit. You don’t always get to do something good and something that is cool to do. We want people to come down and be part of this and get people reading again,” he said.

For now, Joe and his wife will monitor the library and make sure that it is being used. Joe envisions keeping the library filled with different types of books for adults and children. In the future, there might be a possibility for expansion, which he said they will revisit in the spring.

“In the interim, we want to make sure it takes off. Then if we want to, we can expand. The location is key. Let’s grow this thing. I know there are a lot of things that can take your attention away, but what’s better than sitting down and reading a book?” he said.

To learn more about the Little Free Library, go to www.littlefreelibrary.org.

For more details or to apply for Justin McCurdy Memorial Scholarship, visit www.daytonfoundation.academicworks.com