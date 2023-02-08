Local animal shelter seizes 39 cats; seeks donations, adoptive families

PIQUA — The Miami County Animal Shelter seized 39 cats Tuesday from a Roosevelt Avenue residence after receiving a complaint about a large number of cats allegedly living in deplorable conditions.
The shelter Wednesday afternoon made a Facebook posting asking for donations of money and supplies to help handle the added animals at the shelter.
A search warrant was secured after shelter representatives were denied entrance to the property Monday, said Robert Craft, shelter director. The cats are being treated for upper respiratory infection, several are underweight and a few were still at the Troy Animal Hospital on Wednesday, he said.
Charges are pending, Craft said.
The Facebook posting asked for clumping cat litter and small litter boxes; donations for vaccinations, medications and other medical expenses; and foster and or cat adopters.
The shelter is located at 1110 N. County Road 25A, Troy, near the county Fairgrounds just north of Troy.
The owners gave custody of the cats to the shelter, Craft said.
