Local artist Gabe Maas drops soulful piano-pop collection

A quick listen: “I’m all about my business. I get in and get out. I take the same approach with my music. I want to get the message across as quickly as possible and as catchy as possible. I just love pop music at its heart and I think the greatest pop songs are the shortest pop songs.”

Universal appeal: “The album is so diverse. The vocals almost feel different in every song because I’m in it. I’ve worked really hard on being able to portray what I’m feeling in the songs. You can’t listen to this record front to back and say there wasn’t a single song you felt was made for you. I really believe it has a song for everybody.”

HOW TO GO

Who: Gabe Maas and the Bruins with Colly, Better Anyway and Brian Bulger

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: Saturday, April 23. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Cost: $12 in advance, $15 day of show

More info: yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: www.facebook.com/gmatbband