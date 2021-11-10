dayton-daily-news logo
Local Boy Scouts care for WWI memorial dedicated to those who died in war

Kettering Boy Scouts Troop 193 spent Sunday cleaning up the area around Victory Oak Knoll memorial. The Boy Scout Troop has kept up the memorial and the surrounding area for several years. / CONTRIBUTED
By , Dayton Daily News
A local Boy Scout troop has for years cared for a memorial dedicated to Montgomery County veterans who lost their lives in WWI.

Kettering’s Troop 193 has cleaned Victory Oak Knoll Memorial, planted flowers in the area and created an information board to help visitors understand the significance of the monument.

“It’s about giving back to the community and recognizing those who gave everything,” said Chris Connelly, an assistant scoutmaster.

The monument is on Berkly Street in Kettering near Hills and Dales golf courses.

Earlier this year, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, sent a letter on the centennial of the memorial.

“I appreciate this opportunity to thank the young men of Boy Scout Troop 193 for their hard work to maintain and protect one of our community’s forgotten treasures, and all those who raised funds and donated their time to restore this living memorial to the 189 Montgomery County veterans who lost their lives in the First World War,” Turner’s letter says.

Connelly said that the troop, which has about 50 kids from sixth grade to seniors in high school, learn a lot about service as they maintain the area.

“They learn the importance of being a good citizen,” Connelly said, noting that in their path to becoming an Eagle Scout, the kids must take civic courses. “It helps reinforce those values and apply what they’ve learned.”

Connelly said he expects the troop to continue working on and maintaining the monument for years to come.

