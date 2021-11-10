Local Boy Scouts care for WWI memorial dedicated to those who died in war

“I appreciate this opportunity to thank the young men of Boy Scout Troop 193 for their hard work to maintain and protect one of our community’s forgotten treasures, and all those who raised funds and donated their time to restore this living memorial to the 189 Montgomery County veterans who lost their lives in the First World War,” Turner’s letter says.

Connelly said that the troop, which has about 50 kids from sixth grade to seniors in high school, learn a lot about service as they maintain the area.

“They learn the importance of being a good citizen,” Connelly said, noting that in their path to becoming an Eagle Scout, the kids must take civic courses. “It helps reinforce those values and apply what they’ve learned.”

Connelly said he expects the troop to continue working on and maintaining the monument for years to come.