Local companies named to huge $975 million Air Force technology contract

A number of local companies, as well as the University of Dayton, have been named to a massive contract not-to-exceed $975 million in size, to work for the Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office, according to a recent Department of Defense announcement.
This contract is for helping the Air Force identify, test, prototype and demonstate emerging technologies in automation and robotics, advanced composites, corrosion prevention and “several other high-impact technical focus areas” spanning aircraft logistics and sustainment work.
Work will be performed worldwide and is expected to be complete by July 29, 2033.
These awards are the result of a competitive acquisition and 68 offers were received, the Pentagon said.
Among the Dayton-area companies named to this contract: Beavcreek’s ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, Renaissance Services Inc., Frontier Technology, Vana Solutions LLC and D’Angelo Technologies LLC; Centerville’s SelectTech Services Corp.; the University of Dayton Research Institute; and Fairborn’s Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc.
In all, more than 30 companies from across the nation were named to the contract, which came from the 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Another big local contract: Matrix Research Inc., of Beavercreek, received a $9,999,999 contract for work on an aperture radar and sensors.
The DOD said this contract provides research and development in support of all aspects of weapons engagement “including multi-spectral sensors and seekers, innovative antenna solutions, weapons and unmanned platform autonomy, cooperation and collaboration, and electronic attack and electronic protection integration for cooperative strikes.”
Work will be predominately performed at contract facilities in the Dayton area.
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, is the source of the contract. AFRL is based at Wright-Patterson.
About the Author