Local companies pull in millions in new defense contracts

Several Dayton-area defense contractors are pulling in millions in contract awards announced recently.
Frontier Technology Inc. in Beavercreek was awarded a $12 million cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for wargaming and strategic planning support at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Work is expected to be completed March 2028.
Fiscal 2022 research and development funds of $7,655,000 are obligated on the first task order at the time of the award, the Department of Defense said this week. The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory, which is based at Wright-Patterson.
Also awarded to Frontier: A $17,834,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md.
Sytronics, Inc., in Dayton, was awarded a $9,617,896 firm-fixed-price contract for the overhaul and installation of two LM2500 engine test cells. GE LM2500 gas turbine engines power the U.S. Navy’s Independence-class littoral combat ships.
Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. and is expected to be completed in October 2024, the DOD said. This contract came from the commander of the Fleet Readiness Center, Patuxent River, Md.
Finally, locations in Dayton and Mason will share in the work for a $49 million modification to a Raytheon Missiles & Defense contract for the procurement of four MK-15 Close-In Weapon, a 20-millimeter gun weapon system, and related equipment for South Korea.
