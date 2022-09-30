Local companies pull in millions in new defense contracts

Also awarded to Frontier: A $17,834,767 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for support to the Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md.

Sytronics, Inc., in Dayton, was awarded a $9,617,896 firm-fixed-price contract for the overhaul and installation of two LM2500 engine test cells. GE LM2500 gas turbine engines power the U.S. Navy’s Independence-class littoral combat ships.

Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif. and is expected to be completed in October 2024, the DOD said. This contract came from the commander of the Fleet Readiness Center, Patuxent River, Md.

Finally, locations in Dayton and Mason will share in the work for a $49 million modification to a Raytheon Missiles & Defense contract for the procurement of four MK-15 Close-In Weapon, a 20-millimeter gun weapon system, and related equipment for South Korea.