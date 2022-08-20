Local companies share in $4.8 billion ‘NOVASTAR’ award for NASIC

Altamira Technologies Corp. of Fairborn; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. of Beavercreek; Radiance Technologies, in Huntsville, Ala. — a company that also has Beavercreek offices — and two Virginia companies have been awarded a $4.79 billion multiple award contract to support NASIC, the DOD said.

The companies will serve NASIC’s requirements for “research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DOD), and national-level intelligence efforts,” the Pentagon said in a contract announcement Friday.