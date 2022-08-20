Local companies share in $4.8 billion ‘NOVASTAR’ award for NASIC

Companies in Fairborn and Beavercreek will have a share in a hefty, nearly $5 billion Department of Defense contract serving the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Altamira Technologies Corp. of Fairborn; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. of Beavercreek; Radiance Technologies, in Huntsville, Ala. — a company that also has Beavercreek offices — and two Virginia companies have been awarded a $4.79 billion multiple award contract to support NASIC, the DOD said.
The companies will serve NASIC’s requirements for “research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DOD), and national-level intelligence efforts,” the Pentagon said in a contract announcement Friday.
Additionally, this contract involves the production of technical intelligence through collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination, archiving and more for NASIC, the Air Force, DOD and national-level intelligence efforts, the DOD also said.
Work will primarily happen in Dayton and is expected to be complete by Aug. 22, 2033.
“Anything that’s near a billion, that has a ‘B’ on it, is going to have a community impact. And it’s going to get a lot of attention from all over the nation,” Jeff Graley, president of Dayton defense contractor and software creator Mile 2, told the Dayton Daily News last year, when discussing the contract.
This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, the solicitation was posted on SAM.gov and 10 offers were received, the DOD noted.
The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.
