BreakingNews
Residents evacuated, coroner on scene following Miamisburg crash
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Local companies share in $4.8 billion ‘NOVASTAR’ award for NASIC

Airmen salute as the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base welcomed Col. Ariel Batungbacal as its commander in June.

Combined ShapeCaption
Airmen salute as the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base welcomed Col. Ariel Batungbacal as its commander in June.

Local News
By
32 minutes ago
Huge contract draws new connections to NASIC at Wright-Patterson

Companies in Fairborn and Beavercreek will have a share in a hefty, nearly $5 billion Department of Defense contract serving the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Altamira Technologies Corp. of Fairborn; Epsilon Systems Solutions Inc. of Beavercreek; Radiance Technologies, in Huntsville, Ala. — a company that also has Beavercreek offices — and two Virginia companies have been awarded a $4.79 billion multiple award contract to support NASIC, the DOD said.

ExploreNASIC’s $5B NOVASTAR contract could (quietly) draw new business to Dayton area

The companies will serve NASIC’s requirements for “research, development, and sustainment of new and existing hardware, systems, and software capabilities enabling scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, Department of Defense (DOD), and national-level intelligence efforts,” the Pentagon said in a contract announcement Friday.

Additionally, this contract involves the production of technical intelligence through collection, analysis, planning, processing, dissemination, archiving and more for NASIC, the Air Force, DOD and national-level intelligence efforts, the DOD also said.

Work will primarily happen in Dayton and is expected to be complete by Aug. 22, 2033.

“Anything that’s near a billion, that has a ‘B’ on it, is going to have a community impact. And it’s going to get a lot of attention from all over the nation,” Jeff Graley, president of Dayton defense contractor and software creator Mile 2, told the Dayton Daily News last year, when discussing the contract.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, the solicitation was posted on SAM.gov and 10 offers were received, the DOD noted.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.

In Other News
1
Residents evacuated, coroner on scene following Miamisburg crash
2
Jazz and food trucks: Stage set for fun Saturday in Springfield
3
Everyone a winner in I Can Tri-athlon
4
Refugee making his way through sports
5
A salute for veterans: Honor Flight takes to the skies again Aug. 27

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top