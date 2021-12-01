dayton-daily-news logo
Local company looking to open Dayton plant, add 60 jobs

A vacant warehouse at 14 S. Marion St. in West Dayton. Epix Tube plans to expand into the property. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
33 minutes ago

The city of Dayton is considering giving a local steel tubing manufacturer a $250,000 grant to support a project that is expected to create dozens of new jobs.

Epix Tube, which has corporate offices in Trotwood, plans to invest about $4.5 million into a facility at 14 S. Marion St. in West Dayton, according to a proposed development agreement.

The company, which also has facilities in Illinois, has been awarded a $250,000 ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grant, and Dayton city commissioners this week are expected to decide whether to provide a $250,000 matching grant.

Epix Tube plans an expansion project at the property warehouse at 14 S. Marion St. . CONTRIBUTED

The company has pledged to create 60 new jobs over the next five years, with an average annual salary of about $40,000, according to the development agreement.

The proposed funding would come from the West Dayton Development Trust Fund.

Epix Tube says it will use the grant funds to help acquire and upgrade the vacant warehouse on Marion Street.

The facility belonged to Custom Freight Sales Inc. (Peerless Storage Co.). But it sold for more than $1 million in late 2019.

Epix Tube also plans to make utility upgrades and purchase and install new machinery.

About the Author

Cornelius Frolik
