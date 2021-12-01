Local company looking to open Dayton plant, add 60 jobs

Epix Tube, which has corporate offices in Trotwood, plans to invest about $4.5 million into a facility at 14 S. Marion St. in West Dayton, according to a proposed development agreement.

The company, which also has facilities in Illinois, has been awarded a $250,000 ED/GE (Economic Development/Government Equity) grant, and Dayton city commissioners this week are expected to decide whether to provide a $250,000 matching grant.