County officials given jobs after losing their elections: What our investigation found

5 things to know from our investigation:

1. Our investigation: The Dayton Daily News requested records showing when and where the jobs were posted, records submitted by anyone applying for the jobs and records that showed the jobs’ descriptions and salaries. Go here for the full story.

2. Lieberman: After losing reelection in November, former longtime county commissioner Debbie Lieberman was offered a job by Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley on Dec. 3 for a position that was created Dec. 1, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

3. Benson-Taylor: Dayton Public Schools said they have no responsive records related to Stacey Benson-Taylor applying for a job there — or the job being publicly posted — before she was hired in December after being voted out of office as Montgomery County recorder.

4. Explanation: Foley did not respond to questions about why he created Lieberman’s position days before hiring her. Dayton Public Schools leaders contend they did not create the position for Benson-Taylor.

5. Reaction: “These are current officeholders and two people who formerly led offices. They should know how to post a job, know how to arrange interviews. Be fair to the citizens and stick with the established process,” said Montgomery County GOP Chairman state Rep. Phil Plummer.