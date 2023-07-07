Local Democrats, Republicans hit the street campaigning on Issue 1

On a recent Saturday morning, Montgomery County Democrats walked through a Dayton neighborhood, knocking on doors, reminding residents there is an upcoming election on Aug. 8 and urging them to vote “no” on Issue 1. The party started handing out yard signs Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon at the Montgomery County GOP headquarters, “Vote YES on Issue 1″ signs were lined up ready for supporters to come pick up. Organizers say nearly 100 volunteers signed up to work phone banks starting in mid-July. Their door-to-door campaign kicks off July 15.

There is only one issue on the Aug. 8 ballot, and both sides say they are gearing up robust campaigns to advocate for or against it.

Issue 1 will decide whether to make it harder to amend the Ohio Constitution by increasing the number of signatures citizen-led amendments need to get on the ballot and raising the vote threshold for an amendment to pass to 60%.

Before sending volunteers out to knock on doors, Montgomery County Democratic Party Chair Mohamed Al-Hamdani stressed to volunteers why they oppose the measure.

“If Republicans win this, it’s game over for us in Ohio because they have control of the House, the Senate, and the governor, so if this is approved, we will have no recourse for the foreseeable future,” Al-Hamdani said.

Volunteers visited registered Democratic voters in homes throughout the city to share information about the special election, passing out election reminder flyers, and ensuring each voter was up to date on their individual voting details, including designated polling locations.

Democratic party member Natieya Still said it’s important for Democratic voters to stay focused even though many may feel worn down by the current political climate.

“They’re tired, but they’re still moving because this is very serious,” she said. “They’re tired of Republicans pulling out every block they can to make us work harder and harder — they want us to be tired. But we’re not giving up.”

At the GOP headquarters on Linden Avenue, Montgomery County Republican Party office administrator Margaret Wilkes said her party believes Issue 1 is about “bringing the state up to standard” and “protecting the state’s constitution.”

“It’s something that should have happened a long time ago,” Wilkes said. “And Ohio’s Constitution shouldn’t be changed without the voice of all 88 counties.”

Local Republicans plan to ramp up campaign efforts soon. Their website lists a “Get out the Vote Plan” that includes daily and evening phone banks on Tuesdays and Thursdays and door-knocking from 9 a.m. to noon on July 15 and 22, and Aug. 5.

Like on the other side, the local efforts are part of a statewide campaign.

“If the Ohio Constitution is amended, it should require more than a simple majority to ensure the issues are widely popular, highly vetted and clearly in the best interest of the vast majority of Ohioans,” said Ohio Republican Party chairman Alex Triantafilou.