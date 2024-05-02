Local educator seeks America’s favorite teacher title, $25K in online poll

Ellis, a teacher for 31 years, has a chance to advance to the contest’s quarterfinals, according to Oakwood City School’s Facebook page. Votes can be cast at https://americasfavteacher.org/2024/bryan-ellis.

The winner of the contest will get a trip to Hawaii, $25,000 and appear in the publication, according to its website.

“I believe all my students are capable of reaching their goals, so I help them make their dreams reality,” Ellis stated on the contest’s website.

“Teachers are the unsung heroes who instill a love for learning, cultivate critical thinking skills, and nurture the potential of each student,” according to contest’s website.

“Their dedication goes far beyond the classroom, influencing the character and values of the next generation. America’s Favorite Teacher reveres these mentors for holding the key to unlocking the full potential of individuals, and creating leaders who will foster a brighter future for all.”