Local educator seeks America’s favorite teacher title, $25K in online poll

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
55 minutes ago
X

An Oakwood High School teacher is among those vying to be voted America’s favorite teacher in a Reader’s Digest online poll.

Bryan Ellis is currently leading the vote among more than 100 teachers listed as a group on the publication’s website in voting that ends at 7 p.m. PDT Thursday.

Ellis, a teacher for 31 years, has a chance to advance to the contest’s quarterfinals, according to Oakwood City School’s Facebook page. Votes can be cast at https://americasfavteacher.org/2024/bryan-ellis.

ExplorePOPULAR: U.S. News ranks Oakwood in Ohio’s top 10 high schools; 12 other locals in top 100

The winner of the contest will get a trip to Hawaii, $25,000 and appear in the publication, according to its website.

“I believe all my students are capable of reaching their goals, so I help them make their dreams reality,” Ellis stated on the contest’s website.

“Teachers are the unsung heroes who instill a love for learning, cultivate critical thinking skills, and nurture the potential of each student,” according to contest’s website.

“Their dedication goes far beyond the classroom, influencing the character and values of the next generation. America’s Favorite Teacher reveres these mentors for holding the key to unlocking the full potential of individuals, and creating leaders who will foster a brighter future for all.”

ExploreRELATED: Oakwood schools get high marks on survey, some improvement areas identified
In Other News
1
Owner of Riverside plaza vacated by Kroger tentatively plans...
2
CareFlight takes 1 to hospital after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Piqua
3
Police hold memorial; speakers call job tough, say Miami County...
4
Dayton restaurant Sueño hosts Cinco de Mayo celebration with...
5
Firefighters searching house after smoke reported in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top