Local fire departments help bring COVID vaccine to your home

FILE - In this April 5, 2021 file photo a syringe with the Corona vaccine from Biontech, Comirnaty, is raised in the vaccination centre of the Harz district. Countries in the European Union have ramped up the vaccination after sluggish start. The uptick comes as countries across Europe also grapple with a rise in infections that has pushed the EU’s overall number of confirmed cases close to 30 million. (Matthias Bein/dpa via AP, file)
Credit: Matthias Bein

By Kristen Spicker

Residents in Vandalia and Butler Twp. can receive the coronavirus vaccine from the comfort of their homes thanks to a partnership between Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and the Vandalia and Butler Twp. fire departments.

To arrange a vaccine appointment, fill out the contact card available at https://cityofvandalia.wufoo.com/forms/zp4rbu41ksq2zf/. A representative will then reach out and help schedule the appointment.

The mobile vaccination program aims to make the vaccine more convenient and accessible to people by bringing it to their front door.

Vandalia residents can call 937-898-2261 with questions, and Butler Twp. residents can call 937-890-2491.

