Local fire departments help bring COVID vaccine to your home

Residents in Vandalia and Butler Twp. can receive the coronavirus vaccine from the comfort of their homes thanks to a partnership between Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County and the Vandalia and Butler Twp. fire departments.
To arrange a vaccine appointment, fill out the contact card available at https://cityofvandalia.wufoo.com/forms/zp4rbu41ksq2zf/. A representative will then reach out and help schedule the appointment.
The mobile vaccination program aims to make the vaccine more convenient and accessible to people by bringing it to their front door.
Vandalia residents can call 937-898-2261 with questions, and Butler Twp. residents can call 937-890-2491.