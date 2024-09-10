Local high school’s 9/11 stair climb remembrance continues to grow

Now in its fourth year, the stair climb also drew approximately 30 active-duty U.S. military.

“It’s really significant for all the students to be able to understand how important and how hard it was for those first responders to go up those stairs,” said MHS senior Mirna Hourani, who helped coordinate the event. “Our catchphrase is ‘They climbed, so we climb.’ and so ... we just want to shed light on that situation in our own way and honor those who lost their lives.”

The stair climb is the work of social studies teacher Katie Lay and Siobhan Tirado, an MHS intervention specialist with a focus on history.

Tirado, who served for four years in the Marines, previously has said the activity is a way for students to “viscerally feel just a little bit” of what first responders experienced that day in New York City.

During the climb, participants hold a placard with the name of a 9/11 victim, then exit the venue, recite that victim’s name and ring a bell.

“This is an important event to our members, as it is a remembrance of those who lost their lives on that day and a promise we make to never forget them,” said MVFD Battalion Chief Michael Renk.

This year’s event also featured two additions: a color guard from the local chapter of the American Legion, plus the Mission BBQ near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp. distributing thank-you packs and gift cards for sandwiches to first responders.