Dayton-area locations invite public to remember lives lost in Sept. 11, 2001 attacks

“On Patriot Day, volunteers from across the country will gather at VA National Cemeteries to clean headstones and beautify these sacred grounds,” states a Facebook post by the Dayton National Cemetery at 4100 W. Third St. “This event is a perfect opportunity for employee teams, youth groups, and individuals to give back and show appreciation for those who served our country.”

The event, hosted by the cemetery and Carry the Load, begins at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sign up online at https://participate.carrytheload.org/site/DocServer/Dayton_PD.pdf.

In Fairborn, a ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Calamityville, 506 E. Xenia Drive. It will include presentations from local leaders and groups, public safety personnel and the guest speaker is Joan Dautel.

In Kettering, a gym is hosting a 9/11 Stair Climb Challenge through Sept. 12. Participants at Workout Anytime, 2234 S. Smithville Road, will be challenged to climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs, symbolizing the steps of the World Trade Center. The goal is to raise $500 for the Kettering Firefighters Association, with everyone in the community invited to join.

It will also have equipment available for those who wish to experience the challenge as local first responders do.

Those looking to spend time reflecting on the events of Sept. 11 may also visit Beavercreek Station, 1153 N. Fairfield Road, to see the Beavercreek 9/11 Memorial. It features a 3-ton piece of steel of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The steel was located just about and to the left of where American Airlines Flight 11 struck, between the 101st and 105th floors.

The city will have 9/11 Memorial Ceremony beginning at 8:43 a.m. until 9:19 a.m. on Wednesday. Taps will be played by Steven Wilkinson.