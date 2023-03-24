Local legislator again plans bipartisan push to end death penalty in Ohio

A Friday morning announcement says Huffman, Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio, D-Lakewood, Senate Assistant Minority Leader Hearcel Craig, D-Columbus, and Sen. Michele Reynolds, R-Canal Winchester will hold a press conference to discuss new legislation on Tuesday, March 28, at 10:30 a.m.

Huffman, who is a physician, has introduced similar bills in the past with a group of legislators. House Bills 183 and Senate Bill 103, companion pieces of legislation, were introduced in their respective committees in March 2021, but failed to gain traction.