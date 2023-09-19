Local man’s remains to join DNA of Star Trek stars, astronaut on deep space voyage

The remains of an Oakwood resident will be on board a deep space flight also containing DNA, cremated remains, and MindFiles of an astronaut and those who were part of the original Star Trek television series.

Longtime attorney Larry Rab, who enjoyed astrophysics and science fiction, will be included on a spacecraft launching later this year on the first deep space Voyager Mission Enterprise Flight, Celestis Inc., a company that offers memorial spaceflight services announced this week.

The voyage will include DNA or cremated remains of Apollo astronaut Philip Chapman, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry; and original cast members Nichelle Nichols, James Doohan and DeForest Kelley, Celestis, Inc. said in the announcement.

Fairborn native and former Fairmont High School teacher Sharon Rab saw the space flight as a way to honor her late husband, who died earlier this year. He was 78.

“He was a voracious reader and had special interests in everything from Marvel comics (his family nickname was Thor) to astrophysics,” according to Rab’s obituary.

“While he favored books on history, he had a special interest in science fiction and had read all the classic sci fi writers. His interest in space went beyond the fictional and he studied current books on space, time, and relativity,” it states.

The Enterprise Flight is set to launch in December from Cape Canaveral, Fla., according to Celestis Inc.’s website.

Larry Rab was a 1962 graduate of Oakwood High School who practiced law in Dayton for more than 25 years.

Sharon Rab grew up in Fairborn and taught at Fairmont for more than 30 years before founding the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.