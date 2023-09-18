BreakingNews
Reaction: Leaders praise major project bringing 2,000 jobs to build flying cars in Dayton

JUST IN: Fairborn shopping center that housed Kroger, Kmart sold for $3M

A Fairborn shopping center largely vacant since losing a Kroger and a Kmart several years ago has been sold for $3 million, Greene County records show.

The 9.5-acre Fairborn Five Points Shopping Center, the site of a planned 600-unit indoor story facility, has been bought by Cobblestone Capital of Bowling Green, Ky., according to the county auditor’s office.

Cobblestone Capital purchased the site at 224 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road last month from Gator Five Points Partners, which bought it for $2.1 million in 2007, according to county records. The site is about three-fourths of a mile west of I-675′s Exit 20, at the Beaver Valley Road intersection.

Five Points Plaza was built in the mid-1970s, records show.

A message left with Cobblestone Capital was not immediately returned.

A message left with Cobblestone Capital was not immediately returned.

Kroger closed its Five Points location when it opened a $20 million Marketplace store on the other side of I-675, at 1161 E. Dayton Yellow Springs in April 2017, Dayton Daily News records show.

The former Kmart that closed in 2014 had been the site of a proposed U-Haul facility for much of that location, according to city records. That plan was scrapped after the “initial buyer fell through,” Fairborn Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart has said.

It is now the focus of a proposed 84,180 square-foot Storage Sense facility. The city in May approved a plan for the 607-unit indoor facility.

In Other News

