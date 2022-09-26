Local pharmacist pleads guilty to theft, surrenders license

Defense lawyer James Fleisher said Bartone had held a pharmacist license “for several decades without any blemishes.” She is retired and owns Hock’s Pharmacy with her son, but is “poised to extract herself from that role” in November, he said.

“It is very embarrassing. I knew I should not have done it,” Bartone said. “I knew it was wrong. I am sorry for my actions.”

Pratt said she found Bartone was remorseful and that no one was injured because of her actions.

She sentenced Bartone to up to five years of probation. As conditions of probation, she was ordered to not work as a pharmacist or in any pharmacy-related capacity; pay a $500 fine and court costs; and perform 150 hours of community service.