Local school to host local female business leaders for panel discussion

The Miami Valley School has announced the women who will feature on its Women in Business and Entrepreneurship Panel as part of its MVS Speaker Series on Feb. 21, 2023.
According to a release, the panel will feature Candace Dalmagne-Rough, Danielle Howard Edwards, Linty John-Varghese and Jenell Ross. The discussion will be moderated by head of school Elizabeth F. Cleary.
Dalmagne-Rouge is the founder of Ceremony, a company that seeks to “help people honor, heal and celebrate the losses, transitions, and achievements of life,” using “ritual kits” and by organizing community gatherings, according to the company website.
The school said that Edwards is the owner of Dayton-based Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops, which is located at 416 E. 5th St. in the Oregon District. It also said she is the principal consultant of New Impact Partners, a group of strategists and advisors, and served as the Vice President of Talent, Communications and Operations at Teach For America until July 2022.
John-Varghese is the owner of Lyons Dental in Centerville, the school said. She also writes on continuing education dental courses in her blogs on “Lintys LEGIT List,” and launched a speaker program in 2022 called “Insurance-Free Dentistry 101,” the release said.
Finally, Ross is the president of the Bob Ross Auto Group, which includes dealerships for Buick, GMC and Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The school said that Ross also served on the boards of several local, state and national foundations and community service organizations, as well as being the first African-American and second woman to serve as Chair of the American International Automobile Dealers Association.
The panel discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the theater of the school at 5151 Denise Drive in Washington Twp., and is free and open to the public, the school said, although it requested that attendees RSVP via its website.
