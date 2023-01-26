Local school to host local female business leaders for panel discussion

According to a release, the panel will feature Candace Dalmagne-Rough, Danielle Howard Edwards, Linty John-Varghese and Jenell Ross. The discussion will be moderated by head of school Elizabeth F. Cleary.

Dalmagne-Rouge is the founder of Ceremony, a company that seeks to “help people honor, heal and celebrate the losses, transitions, and achievements of life,” using “ritual kits” and by organizing community gatherings, according to the company website.