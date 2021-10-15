dayton-daily-news logo
X

Local schools in top 5, bottom 5 of some report card categories

Harman Elementary School students and parents celebrate after the first day of the 2020-21 school year in Oakwood.
Caption
Harman Elementary School students and parents celebrate after the first day of the 2020-21 school year in Oakwood.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By Jeremy P. Kelley
9 minutes ago
As has been the case for years, many of the test-based school measures mirror community income statistics

While state report card scores were generally lower statewide, as schools fought through COVID issues in 2020-21, some things did not change.

Oakwood and a collection of small rural schools north of Dayton scored very high on multiple metrics, according to the Ohio Department of Education. Dayton, Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. were among the lowest in the state on some measures. And scores fairly closely tracked community income levels, as they have for years.

Strong report cards

** Tests: Oakwood ranked 12th among the state’s 607 school districts in performance index, a detailed measure of state test scores that gives incrementally more credit for the highest performers and less credit for the lowest scorers. Two smaller districts, Newton in Miami County and Waynesville in Warren County, were next locally, ranking around 40th.

A group of rural school districts just north of the Dayton area scored extremely well, with Marion Local and Fort Loramie posting the second- and third-highest test indexes in the state. Russia, Versailles, St. Henry and Minster also ranked in the state’s top 12.

ExploreSee Ohio report card data for your school district

** Graduation: Less than 5% of school districts statewide had 100% of their high school class of 2020 graduate in four years, as the statewide rate was 87.2%. Locally, Miami East, Twin Valley South and Franklin-Monroe were among those districts, while Brookville and Oakwood sat at 99%.

Graduation rates are measured on a one-year lag, and show the percentage of students who earned a diploma within four years of starting ninth grade.

** Attendance / absence: Again, several small rural districts on the outskirts of Dayton had the area’s lowest chronic absenteeism rates (defined as missing at least 10 percent of the year’s instructional time, for any reason). Russia, Marion Local, New Bremen and Franklin-Monroe were among the 10 lowest chronic absenteeism rates, below 2%.

Among school districts in the core Dayton area, Bellbrook (4.2%), Kettering (5.1%) and Springboro (5.8%) reported the lowest rates.

ExploreStatewide data shows test scores were down in spring 2021

** Young readers: Waynesville ranked ninth among 607 Ohio school districts in the K-3 reading improvement measure, which tracks efforts at getting struggling young readers on track to proficiency by the third grade. Oakwood, Cedarville and Covington also ranked in the top 5% of the state on that measure.

** High school metrics: Oakwood and Russia were among the top 10 in the state on the Prepared for Success category, which tracks college entrance tests, honors diplomas, college credits and job credentials as a measure of college and career readiness. Springboro also scored among the top 5% of Ohio districts in that area.

Lower results

Dayton, Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. were the three lowest-scoring school districts locally for performance index on state tests, and were among the bottom 10 statewide, but they scored higher than the Akron, Youngstown and Cleveland districts.

Those same three districts were among the bottom five statewide in the Prepared for Success category and the bottom 20 in four-year graduation rate. Northridge schools also ranked in the bottom 5% of the state’s districts in multiple categories. Following the years-long financial trend, Northridge, Dayton and Trotwood also rank among the bottom 3% in the state for average income, with Jefferson slightly higher.

ExploreSchools work to overcome substitute teacher shortage

Outside of those four districts, the only local schools to rank among the bottom 5% of the state in any category came in the K-3 reading improvement measure. Yellow Springs, Sri-County North and Miamisburg all ranked low for their performance in that area.

K-12 state report card data
District NamePerformance Index %Four-year grad rateChronic Absent rateEnrollment
Oakwood 86.698.98.01949
Newton 81.097.916.4552
Waynesville81.097.58.51374
Bellbrook80.396.04.22557
Brookville 79.299.37.71401
Miami East 78.5100.06.51305
Springboro77.898.15.85688
Tipp City77.398.110.52362
Cedar Cliff 77.196.19.3557
Beavercreek 76.996.616.17656
Bethel 73.893.617.61571
Centerville 71.695.110.67667
Eaton71.392.611.71798
Valley View 70.495.210.71692
Yellow Springs 69.693.820.4660
Vandalia-Butler 69.696.29.32712
Greeneview 68.896.47.51295
Covington 68.598.617.8701
Kettering 67.694.25.17622
Lebanon 67.596.916.85007
Northmont 67.296.112.24719
Carlisle 67.296.732.11517
Milton-Union66.390.232.41265
Franklin 66.393.520.02612
Tri-County North 66.191.99.0719
National Trail 66.090.010.9896
Miamisburg 65.194.218.24762
Troy 63.996.017.14023
New Lebanon 61.889.620.11071
Twin Valley 60.5100.09.2719
Bradford60.194.610.8465
Greenon 59.495.19.01524
Preble Shawnee 59.398.112.51322
Tecumseh 58.990.725.62783
Xenia 58.884.723.13861
Piqua 58.789.535.43051
Mad River 57.386.813.73591
Fairborn 55.986.635.14013
West Carrollton 53.588.314.83274
Huber Heights 53.089.924.65590
Northridge 40.585.839.21572
Trotwood-Madison 34.281.140.82582
Dayton 33.374.253.111812
Jefferson Twp. 33.381.038.0265
Performance index: A detailed measure of state test performance, going beyond a simple “yes” or “no” on proficiency. It gives incrementally more credit for the highest performers and less credit for lowest scorers. Four-year graduation rate: Shows diplomas earned within four years of starting ninth grade. It’s on a one-year lag, so this measures students who would have normally become the class of 2020. Chronic absenteeism: Defined as missing at least 10 percent of the year’s instructional time, regardless of whether the absences are excused or unexcused. SOURCE: Ohio Department of Education

In Other News
1
Deputies on scene of reported shooting in Harrison Twp.
2
Montgomery County, Kettering municipal courts to offer discount on past
3
Bellbrook voters have choices in school board races
4
9 vying for 4 seats on Lebanon City Council
5
Miamisburg man, 102, who beat COVID has history of being a survivor
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top