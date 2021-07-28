Local United Way to shift mission to address homelessness as eviction moratorium ends

The Dayton region lost several affordable housing options following the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which Tracy Sibbing, vice president of community impact at United Way, said will make things harder for families to find apartments or homes if they are evicted.

The vacancy rate in the Dayton market hovered at 4.8% in the beginning of this year, according to CBRE, a Cincinnati-Dayton real estate firm. Since 2015, the vacancy rate for the region has hovered between 6% and 8%.

Average asking rent growth was also 4.5%, according to the CBRE report, up from historical raises of about 2.5%. Average rent in the Dayton region is about $890 per month, according to the report.

United Way’s new Strong Families initiative will help families navigate and prevent financial crisis, officials said. Families in need of assistance can call 211, United Way’s local helpline, or visit Dayton-UnitedWay.org/get-help-now to search local available resources.