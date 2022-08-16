Local volunteer retires at 93: ‘I always tried to make a difference’

“I used to help him type his reports — he hated doing that,” she said. “He had good results with the kids. He told me that I should be a volunteer, too.”

Volunteers are highly trained, and assigned to a child for the duration of their case, which usually lasts a year or two, according to court officials. CASA volunteers conduct thorough research to provide a juvenile court judge with background to help the court make a sound decision about the child’s future. The CASA makes a recommendation on placement and services, and monitors both the case and the child until it is resolved.

Behr’s longest assigned child, and her most memorable, was a boy with special needs assigned to her when he was in third grade. Behr worked with him until he was emancipated this year at age 19.

“I worry about my assigned kids, even when the case is completed,” she said. “I wonder where some of them are today.”

Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Amy Lewis described Behr as “always very kind and respectful regardless of how she was treated. She has an even temperament, but wouldn’t back down from anything.”

Greene County Juvenile Court is currently seeking new CASA volunteers. If interested, contact the CASA office at 937-562-4040.