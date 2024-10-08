Longest serving Warren County sheriff dies; earned ‘respect and admiration’

After retiring as sheriff, Ariss was elected to a term as county commissioner.

“Warren County lost a good man, a good citizen and a good friend to so many,” former county commissioner Pat South said. “He was very highly thought of as a sheriff.

“From my perspective,” she added, “he was always accountable, always very responsive, and certainly always seemed to have the respect and admiration from his staff and officers.”

Ariss, an Akron native, served in the U.S. Army and the Naval Reserves in the late 1950s and early 1960s, his obituary states. He joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol, were he remained for 30 years, becoming assistant post commander in Lebanon.

After retiring from the patrol, Ariss served as a Springboro police and as an instructor at the Scarlet Oaks Career Development Center, each from 1988 to 1992, according to his obituary.

In 1992, Ariss became sheriff, where he served four terms. During his tenure, he served as the president of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association in 2002.

Visitation is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 4-7 p.m. at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church. Interment will follow in Lebanon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are being requested in Tom’s name to Ohio Hospice of Dayton, St. Francis de Sales Church, or Warren County Community Services.