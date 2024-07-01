Longtime local mayor Jeff Sanner, who stepped down in December, dies at 68

Sanner died Sunday, according to a city spokeswoman. He was 68 years old. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Sanner, the son of the late Wade and Doris Sanner, owned Sanner Funeral Home and had been with the business since 1980.

He arrived on West Carrollton council in 1988 to fill a seat vacated by council member Maxine Gilman, who had been elected mayor.

Sanner told the Dayton Daily News last December that he “just felt that it was time to step aside and not run again after 36 years.”

“I was on council 20 years, and then was mayor 16 years, so I think that’s long enough,” he said.

Upon Sanner’s resignation from the mayor role, city council member Rick Barnhart said, “Your support for us in the city has gone on for years and years. It went on before you were on council. You certainly have been a great leader for the city.”