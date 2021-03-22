Looking for a job? Domino’s in Dayton would like a word with you

Looking for a job? Domino’s needs about 150 people across 35 Dayton-area stores.
The open positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers, the pizza chain said in release Monday.
“We have a huge need to hire additional team members,” said Tristan Koehler, who owns Domino’s in Dayton. “We want to continue providing great service and delicious pizza to our customers, and in order to do so, we need more part-time and full-time team members.”
Domino’s stores provide contactless delivery and carryout, as well as carside delivery to those who prefer it.
“We know that people are looking to get back into the workforce — and Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” Koehler said in the release.
Those who are interested in applying should visit jobs.dominos.com.