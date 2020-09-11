Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris takes command of AFLCMC

Morris will also serve as the program executive officer for the Rapid Sustainment Office.

“I’m excited to see his analytic nature come to the helm of the RSO,” said Dr. Will Roper, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, in pre-recorded remarks. “You have 100 percent of my confidence. I know you will do this job exceptionally well and I look forward to working with you in this capacity and am excited to see what new ideas and new changes that you will bring.”

Morris mentioned the vast majority of jobs over his career fell within what has become AFLCMC. His previous assignments within AFLCMC include KC-46 system program manager, leading the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate and as PEO for Weapons.

Speaking about the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Morris spoke about the way the AFLCMC team has risen to the challenge.

“You have continued to deliver war winning capability to our warfighters. The kind of capability that is necessary to keep this nation safe,” he said. “We have a new chief of staff now, General Brown, and he has challenged us now to accelerate that even further. I have no doubt you are the exact right team to drive that acceleration home.”