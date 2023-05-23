Mad River schools’ board of education urged to retry tax hike levy

Wyen said the levy proposal will be on the June agenda. That would allow the board sufficient time to certify the millage with the county and vote to place it on the ballot before the deadline in August.

This month’s election outcome came amid budget cuts already made for next school year with others outlined — including some jobs — if the levy was defeated.

Passage of the issue would have increased costs for the owner of a home valued at $100,000 by $207.50 annually, according to the county auditor’s office.

Ellender said the additional millage would raise about $1.5 million a year.

Wyen said in the days after this month’s election that the levy would maintain existing programs.

Wyen said the district plans to cut five classified staff (secretaries, bus drivers, custodians, aides) and five certified staff (teachers, counselors, etc.). Total cuts are about $1.48 million, of which $925,095 would be made up by staff cuts.

Even without the levy failing, Mad River was planning for cuts, officials said. Wyen said $250,507 in cuts have been made already for next school year, and more will be made based on a cost savings plan the board of education approved earlier this year.