BreakingNews
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force celebrates 100 years with new exhibit
X

Beavercreek schools picks Fairmont leader for business job

Local News
By , Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

Beavercreek City Schools has named Kettering Fairmont High School’s principal as its business services director.

Tyler Alexander will oversee operations across Beavercreek schools, including buildings and grounds, maintenance, student nutrition and transportation, according to the district.

Alexander has 19 years of experience in education with 14 as an administrator, the past eight as Fairmont’s principal, Beavercreek said in the announcement.

ExplorePOPULAR: ‘Nobody knew he had that kind of money:’ Kettering vet wills $100K to schools

Beavercreek Superintendent Paul Otten will recommend to the district’s board of education to approve the hiring Wednesday night in a special meeting, according to the district.

Alexander earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Capital University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University, and his superintendent license from Miami University.

In Other News
1
Air Force Museum celebrates 100 years, random text leads to local...
2
Grant paying for majority of new Centerville hiker biker path
3
JUST IN: DMAX resumes production at Moraine facility after fatal...
4
AFRL-deployed microwave weapon sends drones to their doom
5
Missing man found dead in Darke County; Foul play not suspected

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top