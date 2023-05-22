Beavercreek schools picks Fairmont leader for business job

Beavercreek City Schools has named Kettering Fairmont High School’s principal as its business services director.
Tyler Alexander will oversee operations across Beavercreek schools, including buildings and grounds, maintenance, student nutrition and transportation, according to the district.
Alexander has 19 years of experience in education with 14 as an administrator, the past eight as Fairmont’s principal, Beavercreek said in the announcement.
Beavercreek Superintendent Paul Otten will recommend to the district’s board of education to approve the hiring Wednesday night in a special meeting, according to the district.
Alexander earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Capital University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Wright State University, and his superintendent license from Miami University.
About the Author