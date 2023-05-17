NEW DETAILS: Area high school athlete being released after cardiac arrest, heart transplant

BreakingNews
CINCINNATI – A Stebbins High School student who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and underwent a heart transplant is being released from a hospital today.

Ebonie Sherwood is being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center this afternoon, 10 weeks after her surgery, the center announced.

The 18-year-old senior suffered the cardiac arrest at her high school track practice on March 7,

Two Kettering Health trainers at Stebbins that day were credited saving her life. Emily Martz and Alex Brummett performed CPR on Sherwood before she was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to the school district.

Sherwood’s mother - Beverly, who works for Miami Twp. - said Brummett began chest compressions and Martz used an Automated External Defibrillator on the teen.

She was taken by CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

On a ventilator and an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine that allows the heart and lungs to rest, she soon was transferred to the UC Medical Center.

During her first 10 days in Cincinnati, the teen’s heart didn’t respond to treatment and March 18, it was decided she needed a heart transplant to have hope of surviving.

Later, she underwent a 12-hour transplant surgery performed by Dr. Louis B. Louis, the Director of Cardiac Surgery at UC Medical Center.

