NEW DETAILS: Area high school athlete being released after cardiac arrest, heart transplant

She was taken by CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

On a ventilator and an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine that allows the heart and lungs to rest, she soon was transferred to the UC Medical Center.

During her first 10 days in Cincinnati, the teen’s heart didn’t respond to treatment and March 18, it was decided she needed a heart transplant to have hope of surviving.

Later, she underwent a 12-hour transplant surgery performed by Dr. Louis B. Louis, the Director of Cardiac Surgery at UC Medical Center.