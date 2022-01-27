Mad River schools going to remote learning due to bus staff shortages

The district said there will be no in-person instruction for students. All student work would be completed through packets, Seesaw or Canvas depending on the grade level. Specific information about student work will be communicated through email or Remind, a program the school uses, by the school building and/or teacher.

Teachers will be available during regular school hours to support student learning. Teachers can be reached through email, Remind, or by phone. Some teachers may set up Zoom meetings with specific students or classes. If that is the case, links will be sent out through parent/student email accounts.