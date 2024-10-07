Mad River schools seek new tax levy for building upkeep as bond issue expires

District officials say a new levy is now necessary to continue to maintain the school buildings and equipment.

“While it is great that the bonds will be paid off this year, the district is experiencing large repair and maintenance costs as the buildings age and things that came with the new buildings begin to wear out,” Treasurer Jerry Ellender said in a statement on the district’s website.

The school district previously had a permanent improvement levy that expired at the implementation of the bond levy more than two decades ago.

“Our school buildings are pillars of the community, and we want to make sure they are safe, well-maintained and last as long as possible,” Ellender said.

If voters approve the levy, the new tax revenue will be spent on capital improvements, maintenance and equipment, and cannot be used to pay salaries or other day-to-day operating expenses.

The levy would cost taxpayers $102 annually for every $100,000 of appraised property value.