Male shot by alleged thief during vehicle theft in Springboro

A male was allegedly shot early Monday morning during a vehicle theft in Springboro.
Around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a male with a gunshot wound.
Once at the scene, the male told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect while interrupting a vehicle theft, according to Springboro police.
He was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Springboro police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Terry Dunkel at 937-748-6849. Calls during the weekend or non-business hours can be directed to 937-748-0611. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
In Other News
1
Woodard gets first approval for new buildings at Miami Valley Research...
2
He’s a lifelong learner: For decades, 90-year-old keeps moving and...
3
Woman riding bicycle dies of injuries after Huber Heights hit-and-run
4
Male taken to hospital following Sunday night stabbing in Dayton
5
New Lebanon councilwoman forfeits seat following inquiry into income...
About the Author