Male shot by alleged thief during vehicle theft in Springboro

Once at the scene, the male told officers he was shot by an unknown suspect while interrupting a vehicle theft, according to Springboro police.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Springboro police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Terry Dunkel at 937-748-6849. Calls during the weekend or non-business hours can be directed to 937-748-0611. People can submit tips anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.