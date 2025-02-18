Man accused of burning girlfriend’s clothes indicted in Harrison Twp. apartment fire

About 24 people were displaced due to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Around 3:41 a.m. on Feb. 7, a woman called 911 and reported her boyfriend was sending her pictures of himself burning her clothes, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4100 block of Camargo Drive, at the Meadows of Catalpa apartments and could smell and see smoke.

Smoke was coming from the apartment, and flames were in an open attic access in front of the door, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

When deputies knocked on the door, Tinsley reportedly refused to answer and said he was fine and there wasn’t a fire.

Harrison Twp. firefighters were called to the scene and deputies evacuated the building.

When Tinsley didn’t answer deputies again, they tried to kick in the door.

Tinsley answered and said there wasn’t a fire, according to an affidavit.

He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was previously set at $250,000.