Man accused of chasing off-duty Dayton detective, firing 12 shots at car

A man is accused of chasing an off-duty Dayton police detective and firing 12 shots at the officer’s personal vehicle.
Claude Wayne Chadwell, 56, was charged today with three counts each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability and one count each of tampering with evidence, discharge of firearm and receiving stolen property, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.
A Dayton police detective was off duty Nov. 10 when he left his home in Dayton in his vehicle with his son and son’s girlfriend inside. In the area of Ewalt and Dwight avenues, Chadwell, driving a 1994 Ford F-150, started to follow closely behind the detective and pulled up next to the detective at Highview and Dwight avenues, according to an affidavit.
Chadwell’s passenger was acting erratic and screaming at the detective and began reaching toward his waistband, when the detective “produced his firearm in fear of his safety.” He then fled from the pickup truck at high speed.
“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at [the detective’s] vehicle,” the affidavit stated.
Police ultimately found Chadwell and when interviewed, he said he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.” He said he was not aware he had been shooting at a police officer because it was a case of mistaken identity. He thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, according to the affidavit.
Chadwell is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Monday arrest.
