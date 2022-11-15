Man accused of chasing off-duty Dayton detective, firing 12 shots at car

Chadwell’s passenger was acting erratic and screaming at the detective and began reaching toward his waistband, when the detective “produced his firearm in fear of his safety.” He then fled from the pickup truck at high speed.

“The truck driven by Chadwell began to chase [the detective] and fired approximately 12 shots at [the detective’s] vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Police ultimately found Chadwell and when interviewed, he said he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him because he was “pissed.” He said he was not aware he had been shooting at a police officer because it was a case of mistaken identity. He thought the detective and passengers were the people who had been trying to break into his garage, according to the affidavit.

Chadwell is in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Monday arrest.