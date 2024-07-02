Man accused of detonating explosive device at Piqua High School in custody after standoff

Grady William Douglas Egerton, 20, of Piqua, is facing unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, inducing panic, vandalism and arson charges, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

He’s accused of making an explosive device and detonating it at Piqua High School on Monday. The device blew out several doors and windows and caught the high school’s entrance on fire, according to court documents. The estimated damage is a reported $15,000.

Police obtained a search warrant after determining Egerton’s identity.

“During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect,” read a statement from police. “Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a Taser to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. July 2.”

A tactical response team was called to the scene after Egerton reportedly brandished the weapon.

No one else was home at the time of his arrest. Once the search was completed police determined the weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

Egerton was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center to be evaluated and then booked into the Miami County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning and his bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was set for July 10.

Piqua High School staff are working to secure the building and begin repairs.