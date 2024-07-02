BreakingNews
UPDATE: Two Xenia officers on leave after police shooting

Man accused of detonating explosive device at Piqua High School in custody after standoff

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

A man was arrested during a standoff early Tuesday after he reportedly detonated an explosive device at Piqua High School, setting it on fire.

No injuries were reported at the school, according to Piqua police.

Grady William Douglas Egerton, 20, of Piqua, is facing unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, inducing panic, vandalism and arson charges, according to Miami County Municipal Court records.

He’s accused of making an explosive device and detonating it at Piqua High School on Monday. The device blew out several doors and windows and caught the high school’s entrance on fire, according to court documents. The estimated damage is a reported $15,000.

Police obtained a search warrant after determining Egerton’s identity.

“During the execution of the search warrant, Egerton produced a pistol, and officers fired shots at the suspect,” read a statement from police. “Following a multi-hour standoff and utilizing gas to evacuate the suspect, officers deployed a Taser to take Egerton into custody at about 4 a.m. July 2.”

A tactical response team was called to the scene after Egerton reportedly brandished the weapon.

No one else was home at the time of his arrest. Once the search was completed police determined the weapon was a CO2 pistol, or air gun.

Egerton was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center to be evaluated and then booked into the Miami County Jail.

He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Tuesday morning and his bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing was set for July 10.

Piqua High School staff are working to secure the building and begin repairs.

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Two Xenia officers on leave after police shooting
2
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into pole in Fairborn
3
Dayton Arcade to host free weekly arts and wellness sessions
4
Bill would allow local govs to provide property tax breaks to residents
5
Woman rescued from Dayton fire in critical condition; home had no smoke...

About the Author

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top