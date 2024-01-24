Man accused of firing shot in WSU dorm charged

Seth Bauguess, director of the university’s office of communications, said police are working with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if additional charges will be filed.

Patterson was visiting his girlfriend at her dorm room in Cedar Hall when they reportedly got into an argument.

“Patterson demanded to know where a part of his phone charger was,” an affidavit read. “After the victim explained that (she) did not know, (she) noticed a handgun next to Patterson on the countertop.”

He grabbed the gun and pointed it at her, according to court documents.

When his girlfriend turned to exit the room, he reportedly fired one shot, which hit the door and ricocheted into the drywall of the shared bathroom.

University police responded and found the woman in the lounge at the end of the hall. Patterson walked into the lounge with the gun in his pants and tossed the gun on the ground after police gave verbal commands, according to court records.

Patterson was taken into custody and is being held in the Greene County Jail.

He is not a student at Wright State, Bauguess previously said.

No injuries were reported.