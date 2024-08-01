Man accused of hitting family crossing Wayne Ave, dragging girl indicted

Atkinson hit three girls and a woman with his Hummer H3 while he was turning left onto Wayne Avenue from Clover Street around 9:20 p.m. on July 22, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.

“The driver ultimately struck multiple family members, but his vehicle caught a (young) girl on her bicycle and basically drug her down the street for about a half a mile before the girl became dislodged from the vehicle,” Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said previously.

The girl was pinned under the SUV and was dragged until she became dislodged as Atkinson was on South Keowee Street approaching East Fifth Street.

She was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries and lost her left foot, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

A second 9-year-old girl and a 1-year-old were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. The 44-year-old woman who was carrying the 1-year-old also had minor injuries.

Witnesses followed Atkinson’s Hummer to Cowboys Lido Bar at 4308 Springfield St. and officers took him into custody.

Police observed Atkinson had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, a flushed face with bloodshot, glassy eyes and was unsteady with slurred speech, according to an affidavit. He also reportedly had urine-soiled clothes and was remorseful.