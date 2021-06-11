Bond set at $50,000 for man charged in Washington Twp. motel standoff

Dill was staying at the Motel 6, where he held a man, a woman and her child against their will in his room, according to an affidavit.

“[The man and woman] provided statements that Dill refused to allow them to leave the room by positioning himself in front of the door and that while doing so he was in possession of a handgun,” the affidavit read.

Streck said they were held against their will for at least 12 hours. The man, woman and child are believed to be known to Dill.

Anthony Harrison Dill Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

After they were able to leave, Dill reportedly barricaded himself in the motel room.

Deputies called in the Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team and surrounded the motel with yellow crime tape. The motel was evacuated of guests who were able to leave and others were ordered to shelter in place inside their rooms.

After conversations with Dill failed to make progress, law enforcement officers fired gas munitions into the motel and Dill came outside about 10 minutes later, Streck said.

Deputies booked Dill into the Montgomery County Jail on receiving stolen property, having weapons while under disability, inducing panic, kidnapping and a probation violation. He also had warrants out for his arrest on multiple felonies in Warren County, Streck said.

Dill has not been formally charged with inducing panic or kidnapping.

He was previously convicted of burglary in Montgomery County, which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

During a search of the motel room, crews found a black Taurus 9mm handgun inside a backpack as well as drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

His next hearing is scheduled for next Friday.