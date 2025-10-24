Man accused of kidnapping, pouring bleach on 12-year-old in Dayton pleads guilty

• Pleaded guilty: Demarcus Pleasure, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of abduction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Friday. • Dismissed: One count each of kidnapping and assault were dismissed. The assault charge was a first-degree misdemeanor.

What was he accused of?

• Abduction: On Feb. 22, Pleasure and Reka Jarmon went to a West Hillcrest Avenue home and hit a 12-year-old boy multiple times, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

They reportedly forced the boy out of the home and drove him to another residence on Lexington Avenue.

• Assault: Pleasure and Jarmon continued to assault the boy and poured bleach on his face, according to court documents.

“(He) sustained injuries to his eyes and face as a result of this assault,” an affidavit read.

Dayton police responded to the Lexington Avenue home with emergency crews, who took the boy to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

An investigation later determined the boy may be a sexual assault suspect, according to Dayton police.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Pleasure is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

Jarmon’s case is ongoing. She’s facing one count each of kidnapping, abduction and assault.