Man accused of OVI indicted West Carrollton crash that injured 2

The OVI and drug charges are first-degree misdemeanors.

On March 21, 2023, Evans was driving a 2002 Dodge Dakota east in the 600 block of East Central Avenue when he drove over the center line and hit a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling in the opposite direction, according to a West Carrollton police crash report.

Evans and the driver of the Hyundai, a 25-year-old woman, were both taken to Kettering Medical Center with serious injuries.

Crews had to use mechanical means to remove both drivers from their vehicles.

Evans tested positive for benzodiazepines and cannabinoids, according to the report.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on charges on Dec. 5.