Man accused of ramming car, hitting person at Dayton gas station

A man is accused of using his vehicle to hit a car and then its driver after getting into an argument at a Dayton gas station Sunday.
The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
Ronnie Falls Jr., 36, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident. The failure to stop charge is a misdemeanor.
An attorney is not listed for Falls at this time. Once an attorney is listed, we will contact them for a statement.
On Sunday, Falls reportedly got into an argument with a stranger at the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.
“Witnesses stated the suspect rammed the victim’s car and then chased the victim around in his car after the victim hit the suspect’s car with a metal pipe,” an affidavit read.
When the person in the second vehicle got out and attempted to pick up the metal pipe again, Falls hit them with his vehicle, according to court records.
Falls reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later arrested at his residence.
