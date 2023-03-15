BreakingNews
Tecumseh teacher sues district, superintendent after altercation with student
X

Man accused of ramming car, hitting person at Dayton gas station

Local News
By
29 minutes ago

A man is accused of using his vehicle to hit a car and then its driver after getting into an argument at a Dayton gas station Sunday.

The driver of the second vehicle was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Ronnie Falls Jr., 36, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident. The failure to stop charge is a misdemeanor.

An attorney is not listed for Falls at this time. Once an attorney is listed, we will contact them for a statement.

On Sunday, Falls reportedly got into an argument with a stranger at the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.

“Witnesses stated the suspect rammed the victim’s car and then chased the victim around in his car after the victim hit the suspect’s car with a metal pipe,” an affidavit read.

When the person in the second vehicle got out and attempted to pick up the metal pipe again, Falls hit them with his vehicle, according to court records.

Falls reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later arrested at his residence.

In Other News
1
Dayton manufacturer breaks ground for new building, 100+ new jobs
2
LIST: See what road projects ODOT is doing in your county in 2023
3
SWAT standoff ends after 10 hours in Dayton; 1 in custody
4
City of Troy files violations against Tavern building as court fight...
5
NEW DETAILS: Major Wright-Patt mission is looking for 800 new workers

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top