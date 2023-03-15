Man accused of ramming car, hitting person at Dayton gas station

On Sunday, Falls reportedly got into an argument with a stranger at the BP gas station at 500 Salem Ave.

“Witnesses stated the suspect rammed the victim’s car and then chased the victim around in his car after the victim hit the suspect’s car with a metal pipe,” an affidavit read.

When the person in the second vehicle got out and attempted to pick up the metal pipe again, Falls hit them with his vehicle, according to court records.

Falls reportedly fled the scene but was arrested later arrested at his residence.