Man accused of setting fire to Kettering house while 2 slept inside

At 12:31 a.m. July 3, Kettering police responded to the 2100 block of East Baatan Drive.

Initially, a resident was believed to still be in the basement where the fire was, according to a Kettering police log. Officers couldn’t enter the house due to heavy smoke.

No one was found inside once Kettering firefighters cleared the residence.

Investigators determined Flowers intentionally set the fire in the basement, according to police.

An affidavit stated there were two people sleeping in the house at the time of the fire. Flowers reportedly left without telling the others the house was on fire.

Hours later, just before 9:30 a.m., police responded to the 2200 block of South Smithville Road to arrest Flowers on aggravated arson warrants.

Flowers’ next hearing is July 15. He is not listed as being as of late Tuesday morning.